Destiny 2 somehow accidentally changed the names of "a high number" of players, and many say they can't get their old name back

A "high number" of Destiny 2 players have had their names forcibly changed by a moderation tool, and while Bungie has now acknowledged the issue, many are already reporting that they're unable to get their old names back.

If you logged onto Destiny 2 recently and found that you'd been renamed to 'Guardian,' then you're not alone. While any name that violates the game's code of conduct – for example, by using offensive language or personal information like first and last names – can be changed by Bungie, there've been a lot of recent reports of players having their usernames taken from them when there's seemingly nothing wrong with them in the first place. Bungie hasn't revealed exactly how many people have been affected, other than the fact that it's apparently a lot.

"We are tracking an issue where a high number of account names have been changed by our Bungie name moderation tool," a post shared on the Destiny 2 Team Twitter account today reads. "We are actively investigating and expect to have more information tomorrow, including details on an additional name change token for all players."

While it's a promising development, not everyone is happy. Some players who already had name change tokens have apparently attempted changing their generic 'Guardian' names back to their old identities and have reportedly been unsuccessful.

"Appreciate the fast communication on the issue, I have name change tokens still but my original name appears blacklisted now so I had to change my name to something else," one Twitter user writes . "I tried to change it back and it wouldn't work even though the site would say settings have changed. Just let me change it back to the name I've been using in Destiny since D1," says another.

With Bungie still "actively investigating" the issue, the situation could change again yet – the developers have already promised "more information" on the matter, too. Here's hoping that it'll soon become clearer for everyone affected.

