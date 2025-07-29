Despite killing Wonder Woman and reportedly losing over $200 million on live service games, Warner Bros. is hiring for a new live service game

Warner Bros. Games is in a hole. It's been choking on dirt since 2024, after it reportedly lost $200 million on the hugely disappointing Suicide Squad shooter Kill the Justice League, whose failure supposedly led to Warner Bros. choosing to axe its planned open-world Wonder Woman game, alongside Monolith Productions. But like any glutton for punishment, the Hogwarts Legacy publisher is back for more, now appearing to hire for a new live service title, or titles.

The associated job listing seems deliberately vague. Otherwise, it's standard stuff: the executive producer position requires someone to "lead the development of a high-quality AAA game based on one of the iconic IPs from the vast Warner Bros. and DC Comics catalog," but it interestingly also specifically requires guiding "post-launch content and live service strategy, ensuring ongoing player engagement."

"You will oversee the entire production lifecycle – from concept to launch and beyond – ensuring the game meets the highest standards of quality, innovation, and player engagement," the Warner Bros. listing says. "You will work closely with the Creative Director and studio leadership to [...] ensure the project delivers on time, on budget, and to critical and commercial success."

That last part seems crucial – "critical and commercial success." This spring, Warner Bros. revealed in a financial report that its gaming revenue was down 48%, and that its spending on games had dipped by 66%. The company collected itself and stood back up in the summer, announcing a grand restructuring plan that revolves around only the "Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Mortal Kombat and DC" franchises. But filtering any of those IPs – in this case, it seems like Warner Bros. could be hiring for DC – through live service seems like a death sentence.

PlayStation is still "continuing to invest in new live services," and has "reviewed our processes" following Concord's failure.