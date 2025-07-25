Thanks to Warner Bros, FEAR and its devs at Monolith are gone, but its legacy lives on in this horror FPS out this year that looks like the real deal

Monolith Productions – of Shadow of Mordor, FEAR, and No One Lives Forever fame – is gone courtesy of cuts made by Warner Brothers, but the developer's legacy lives on in at least one upcoming survival-horror FPS due this year. You might want to pack an extra pair of speedos for this deep sea voyage, though.

On Steam, Beneath is described as a "Lovecraftian first-person survival-horror action adventure" that has players step into the shoes of experienced diver Noah Quinn as he plunges into the sea's depths. Of course, and luckily, some "ancient evil" happens to live there, forcing poor Noah to deal with "horrifying mutations, creeping madness, and a sinister conspiracy that threatens humanity itself."

Beneath: Official Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Developer Camel 101 also told GamesRadar+ that "if you like titles such as F.E.A.R, SOMA, or Outlast, then this game will be a good fit for you!"

Those influences are definitely evident from the trailer up above. It basically looks like Outlast's scary patients were replaced with tentacle-y mutants and an eldritch horrors lurking in the dark, but this time, you have a gun to defend yourself.

Oh, there's also the looming anxiety of being stuck at sea, which is always a cozy experience, right?

Indescribable monsters aren't the only threat in Beneath. You'll be managing resources, sometimes having to hide from foes to conserve ammo, for example. Plus, you'll need to take a number of voyages out into the ocean in your dive suit, all while keeping an eye on your oxygen, to find out what's really going on.

Beneath is due to come out on PC sometime later this year.

