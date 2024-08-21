Creepypasta tactical shooter Phantom Line offers a developer deep dive at the Future Games Show

Paranormal co-op shooter Phantom Line just dropped a new deep-dive trailer during the Future Games Show at Gamescom Presented by Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII.

Phantom Line sees you and up to four friends join a paranormal SWAT team. In a post-nuclear version of Europe, anomalous figures are leaking into our dimension, and its up to you to find them and contain them before the unsuspecting public can get an eye on them.

During the deep dive, developers from Phantom Line creator Antistatic Studios explained the unique blend of influences that helped bring the game to life. From the more apparent inspirations. The game blends the team's love of survival horror, tactical shooters, and immersive sims, all within a substantial open-world map that gives you the choice of how to tackle each new anomaly.

With help from the community and a lot of time spent playing survival shooters to ensure their game has the right feel, Antistatic has been pouring classic creepypasta vibes into Phantom Line. The result is a twist on the formula popularized by the likes of Lethal Company and Phasmaphobia, but with a slower, more tactical approach woven in. Throw in some Control-style vibes to really dial up the game's unsettling nature and shooting that asks for precision but will have to deal with me getting spooked out of my mind, and it seems like Phantom Line is onto a winning formula.

