With 11 million copies sold, Peak continues the Bing Bong divorced dad saga in latest update: "The divorce court has allowed Bing Bong to visit his kids"

He's still single though, so shoot your shot

Peak mesa biome
(Image credit: Aggro Crab / Landfall)

The latest update for co-op hit Peak contains new badges, items, outfits, and a massive biome called the Roots to explore with friends. That's all well and good, but the real news regards a much anticipated update on the Bing Bong divorce saga: he can see his kids now.

For the unaware, Bing Bong is a talking plushie beloved by all whose divorced dad status was revealed through Reddit AMAs and a popup in game that reads, "fun fact: Bing Bong is divorced." Though I'm not sure he would find that to be "fun." Developers Landfall and Aggro Crab have fleshed out quite the backstory for Bing Bong expanding on this fun fact. His ex-wife's name is Miriam, she has a new partner that Bing Bong apparently gets along with, and overall the relationship between Miriam and Bing Bong is still amicable.

Willa Rowe
Willa Rowe
Contributor

Willa Rowe is a queer games critic based in New York City whose writing has been featured in Endless Mode, Digital Trends, Kotaku, and more. She also hosts the Girl Mode podcast. When she isn’t talking games she can be found on Bluesky bemoaning the state of the New York Mets.

