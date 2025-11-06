With 11 million copies sold, Peak continues the Bing Bong divorced dad saga in latest update: "The divorce court has allowed Bing Bong to visit his kids"

The latest update for co-op hit Peak contains new badges, items, outfits, and a massive biome called the Roots to explore with friends. That's all well and good, but the real news regards a much anticipated update on the Bing Bong divorce saga: he can see his kids now.

For the unaware, Bing Bong is a talking plushie beloved by all whose divorced dad status was revealed through Reddit AMAs and a popup in game that reads, "fun fact: Bing Bong is divorced." Though I'm not sure he would find that to be "fun." Developers Landfall and Aggro Crab have fleshed out quite the backstory for Bing Bong expanding on this fun fact. His ex-wife's name is Miriam, she has a new partner that Bing Bong apparently gets along with, and overall the relationship between Miriam and Bing Bong is still amicable.

The Roots update gives us our latest insight into the evolving divorce by announcing that "the divorce court has allowed Bing Bong to visit his kids." Which does raise a few questions, like why he didn't have visitation rights in the first place if he and Miriam are supposedly on such good terms. Well, I suppose there is no real way to know Bing Bong's past marital failures until Team Peak deigns to tell us more.

Bing Bong's divorce isn't the only weird thing about him. In earlier versions of Peak, the development team could take over the plushie and talk with players if they were publicly streaming the game. This was removed in mid June 2025, maybe so Bing Bong could focus on cleaning up his act enough to see his kids.

One day after adding them, indie co-op game Peak is nerfing its new zombie enemies: "We did playtest the zombies. I guess the playtesters were just too good"