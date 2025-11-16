Overcooked-like medieval fantasy game debuts with 90% positive Steam reviews and a kitchen full of anthropomorphic rats: "We’re rats, what did you expect?"

Overcooked is pretty much the only game that could possibly put me in Gordon Ramsey's mindset - screaming "Are you can idiot sandwich?!" at my housemate who can barely work a controller - and, now, I have another game to sabotage all my relationships with, except this time you're running a rat-operated kitchen. Yes, it's kinda like Overcooked meets Ratatouille.

Restaurats hit Steam earlier this month and has already amassed an impressive 'Very Positive' rating based on almost 500 user reviews, a whopping 90% of which give it a thumbs up. In fairness, the appeal is easy to see. You and some friends take control of rodents looking to cook and literally throw food at all manner of fantasy creatures, orcs and vampires included, in a medieval restaurant.

"Normal gameplay is fun... but then chasing your friends around with a baguette and knocking each other down until you're laughing so hard you're crying," one reviewer shared on the storefront.

"It's one of the best impulse buys we've played in a long time," another said. "I'm always looking for fun co-op games. Well worth the cost. There's enough preparing and stuff to do for those of us who like that and some chaos and running around for the ones who enjoy that. Highly recommend."

If the intensity of Overcooked's ticking clock was a bit too much for you, thankfully, in Restaurats you can simply beat up angry customers with a baguette or hammer. That should fend off negative reviews. Plus, you can "Dress to Impress" and accessorize your own rat avatar.

