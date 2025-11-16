Overcooked-like medieval fantasy game debuts with 90% positive Steam reviews and a kitchen full of anthropomorphic rats: "We’re rats, what did you expect?"

News
By published

Restaurats is a co-op cooking game where you can beat up angry customers

Three rats look into the camera while standing in a rustic corridor, screenshot from Restaurats.
(Image credit: Polden Publishing)

Overcooked is pretty much the only game that could possibly put me in Gordon Ramsey's mindset - screaming "Are you can idiot sandwich?!" at my housemate who can barely work a controller - and, now, I have another game to sabotage all my relationships with, except this time you're running a rat-operated kitchen. Yes, it's kinda like Overcooked meets Ratatouille.

Restaurats hit Steam earlier this month and has already amassed an impressive 'Very Positive' rating based on almost 500 user reviews, a whopping 90% of which give it a thumbs up. In fairness, the appeal is easy to see. You and some friends take control of rodents looking to cook and literally throw food at all manner of fantasy creatures, orcs and vampires included, in a medieval restaurant.

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.