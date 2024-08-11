This adorable city builder has "no objectives, no points, just good vibes" and plenty of cute vegetable folks living their best lives, and it's coming to PC next week

The wholesome pixel art city-building game Gourdlets finally has a release date, and it's coming to PC next week – August 15, to be exact.

Gourdlets is genuinely one of the cutest city builders I've ever seen, and its concept is even sweeter. Created by indie developer Preethi Vaidyanathan – AKA AuntyGames – the whole experience is designed to be totally "stress-free" with "no objectives, no points, just good vibes."

While you're tasked with creating a town for an ever-growing population of blob-like vegetable buddies (the titular gourdlets), your citizens are incredibly easy-going, and will "be happy no matter what." This gives you full creative freedom to craft the town however you please – you can focus on aesthetics, make something cool, or just mess around with the tools with no fear of the little guys yelling at you for one reason or another.

BIG NEWS! Gourdlets is coming out on August 15th! 🥳I’m so excited to share my tiny city-builder game with you all so soon! Thank you all for the support 💖Wishlist and get notified when Gourdlets launches!🔗 https://t.co/5yGIMSpXB7 pic.twitter.com/eiuIQXhl9HAugust 1, 2024

It really sounds like a creative player's dream, as seemingly everything is customizable. You can make the island you're building on as large or small as you want, embellish the outdoor space with buildings and all the decorations you fancy, and tweak the insides of the buildings, too. You can even give the gourdlets themselves some style with accessories and hats, so they'll look extra cute while living in the spaces you've created – you can even watch them enjoying activities like fishing and camping.

If all that sounds as delightful to you as it does to me, then the good news is that there's not long to wait at all, as there's less than a week to go until Gourdlets' release on Steam. In the meantime, you can also try out its free Steam demo to get a taste of what's to come.

