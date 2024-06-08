My love of Manor Lords has me excited to play the new free prologue for this upcoming city builder all about rescuing fantasy creatures and restoring magic

As the Summer Game Fest unfolds, it's hard not to acknowledge all the stunning indie reveals - and the Wholesome Direct's city builder Fantastic Haven is certainly no exception.

Manor Lords has taken off, especially after its first official patch recently, and it's created an insatiable hunger within me for more city-building chaos. The only thing that could improve the genre's usual formula is the addition of a cozier, fantastical flair, and that's precisely what indie developer Piece of Cake Fabulous is doing with its upcoming game. Fantastic Haven is indeed a city builder - but with dragons, griffins, and mythological beasts galore.

In the game, you oversee a sanctuary for endangered fantasy creatures threatened by the rise of technology. Magic gradually disappears in Fantastic Haven, placing these whimsical beasts on the brink of extinction - and the abundant hunters don't care. It's up to your safe haven for enchanted beasts to ensure that magic makes its rightful comeback and that balance is restored. You won't be alone, though, as you can send mages out to explore unique regions and rescue creatures.

You'll also be tasked with building, convincing outsiders to live in harmony with the fauna, expanding, and researching to progress your refuge. It's kind of like Planet Zoo in a way, except you don't get to keep your animals. As is the case with most rehabilitation centers, the fantasy creatures living in your sanctuary sadly can't stay there forever - but for each one you successfully release, you'll restore a bit of magic to the world.

Personally, I'm most looking forward to reliving my childhood Zoo Tycoon days - this time with shimmery pegasi and majestic unicorns. Most excitingly, though, Fantastic Haven is playable right now via its free prologue on Steam, as announced during the Wholesome Direct. With different creatures to encounter and various unlockables, the prologue offers plenty to explore before Fantastic Haven launches sometime in Q3 of 2024.

