As Steam's cozy new city builder Tiny Glade celebrates 500,000 players, devs explain why they "don't really want to have a roadmap"
That doesn't mean there aren't any updates in store
Since its release late last month, cozy city builder Tiny Glade has captured over 500,000 fans' hearts - but even with its ever-growing popularity, developer Pounce Light has no roadmap in mind for the game.
In a new announcement on Steam, the studio celebrates the full version of its game reaching over 500,000 players. "I believe the technical term for that is bonkers," jokes the dev, stating that the success means there's more in store for Tiny Glade. "I was quite worried and stressed just before the release, since we already knew that we wanted to continue making Tiny Glade - we just didn't know whether it'd be viable. Well, now we certainly can, and we will!"
While there is indeed more in store, however, there's no strict "roadmap" yet - or maybe ever. The devs are nonetheless taking suggestions seriously. "I'm happy to report that our inboxes, forums, pneumatic tube mail, and homing pigeons are absolutely overflowing with feature requests and ideas," the post continues. "There's a ton of stuff y'all would like us to add, and we certainly see patterns. There's a lot of stuff that vibes with us too."
So, "where's the roadmap?" According to Pounce Light, there is "a list of features that we'd love to see in Tiny Glade, but that list is not a roadmap, and we don't really want to have a roadmap." The reason is simple enough - "the only approach that works" isn't a roadmap, but rather "evolving and adapting the design as needed, driven by our own intuition as well as your feedback." The devs "intend to continue doing just that."
Pounce Light will "keep tinkering," but it's "still a tiny team, and it is still a tiny game." For now, though, the devs are taking a little break "to breathe, pet grass, hang out with friends and family, and finish that nth Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough." New features will come afterward when there's "time to design, develop, and test." Fans should keep their eyes peeled for more - and check the indie dev duo's full post for further details on coming changes.
