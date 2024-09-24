Steam's chillest new city-builder pushed to its limits with 30-hour recreation of Lord of the Rings' Rivendell

Though it has only just released, players have already taken to Tiny Glade's chill and cozy settlement-building mechanics to create fantastic recreations of all sorts of things. Like, for example, iconic fantasy cities such as Lord of the Rings' Rivendell in what must have truly been a tremendous undertaking.

As shared by the official Tiny Glade developer's Twitter account, this loving recreation of Rivendell is a sight to behold. The entire build took about 20 to 30 hours over the course of two weeks, but luckily you can watch a timelapse of the process below in just over six minutes. While Tiny Glade only launched on September 23, a few folks like the creator of this Rivendell, Alan Ward, were given keys ahead of time to help playtest before launch. Building the city of elves from Lord of the Rings is certainly one way to playtest a game.

The timelapse shows how large the suite of tools are for your own creations. From creating giant towers to cozy huts, it's no surprise that Tiny Glade had one million wishlists on Steam. Maybe we will even see someone attempt to take on the rolling hills of The Shire or the hardened walls of Gondor next.

Now that Tiny Glade is officially out, we can only imagine the fun places that will be recreated, alongside all of the new and inventive things players will think of. In fact, in the previous Steam Next Fest demo players were already manipulating the toolset so much the developers added new features to accommodate for half-timber-style buildings.

