Activision doubles down on Call of Duty skins problem, makes Black Ops 7 skins less goofy "after receiving community feedback specifically related to the Black Ops 7 Vault Edition"

If you saw the news that Activision has decided old skins shouldn't carry over to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in order to salvage and preserve the game's identity, but then immediately wondered how that's going to work when Black Ops 7 has already announced four new skins of varying goofiness, well, the publisher has come up with an answer. Those are changing, too.

In a new blog post, Activision reveals that three of the four Operator skins included with Black Ops 7's Vault Edition are being changed "after receiving community feedback specifically related to the Black Ops 7 Vault Edition."

Karma, Harper, and T.E.D.D. – that's the automaton, not the terminator robot, and boy this push for visual consistency is a little wobbly already, ain't it – are all getting tweaks.

Karma now looks less like an overenthusiastic laser tag player and more like a soldier. Harper has lost some of the boxiness and the dead-eyed stare that screams, "I underestimated the complexity of removing my Bionicle cosplay and I'm about to soil my pants mere feet from the convention toilet."

T.E.D.D. is... still an automaton, but now he looks like a mid-game enemy from Lies of P instead of an early-game one. I'm not sure melting the synthetic skin helps solve the apparent aesthetic problem, personally, but to each their own, and I guess he does match his Black Ops 2 look at least.

"No changes have been applied to Reaper," Activision confirms. The death bot is still the same. Thank goodness.

"As these elements are being implemented currently, this means that all Vault Edition content will not be usable in the Black Ops 7 Beta," Activision says. "However, Vault Edition owners can look forward to deploying with these four Operators and Mastercrafts at game launch on November 14."

