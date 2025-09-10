Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 TTK is similar to Black Ops 6 to stop it "feeling overly spongy," devs "hope to" have Cold War-style health bars ready for the beta

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is gearing up for beta, and the devs are answering some questions from fans on social media ahead of the FPS reaching players' hands. On the ever-controversial topic of time to kill, design director Matt Scronce says that Black Ops 7 will likely feel pretty similar to its predecessor.

Time to kill in Black Ops 7 is "currently sitting around Black Ops 6 TTK," as Scronce explains on Twitter. "We like where that has settled as not too fast and not too slow, giving enough time to react and room for weapons to have diversity without targets feeling overly spongy."

TTK has always been a divisive topic in the FPS fandom. Some players enjoy the lightning-fast pace of play that highly lethal action offers, but it can equally be frustrating to be taken out of the fight without any time to see what's really happening. It's one of those things where, no matter what the devs choose to do, not every player is going to be happy.

Black Ops: Cold War previously implemented a health bar display that would show you how close enemies are to death, and it sounds like that's set to come back in time for the Black Ops 7 beta as well. "We're currently testing health bars in MP and hope to have them in the beta along with a setting to disable," Scronce says in another tweet. "Looking forward to feedback on them!"

The Black Ops 7 beta times and dates are just under a month away, so you won't have to wait much longer to see how it plays for yourself.

