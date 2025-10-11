Borderlands 4 boss Randy Pitchford channels Hideo Kojima, hopes to make "an NPC or a gun or a side quest" based on a guy who told him he looks like Randy Pitchford

Randy Pitchford wants to channel his inner Hideo Kojima (famous for scanning real life people, and maybe even a ghost, into his games) by putting a real-life fan into Borderlands 4.

The Gearbox Software boss recently took to social media to share the story of when he was "in Australia going through security at the airport" and "the guy at the body scanner stopped me and said, 'Has anyone ever told you that you look like Randy Pitchford?'"

He then asked online peeps for help in tracking the worker: "It was at Cairnes airport at around 8:20am on October 10 Australia time at the body scanner. If anyone can find the guy and prompt him to reach out to me." Why? Because he wants "to make an NPC or a gun or a side quest after him" since he "made my day."

"I wish I was quicker on my feet and said something like, 'Look at my shirt!?!' But I just said, 'I am Randy Pitchford,'" he continued. "He asked to shake my hand, then made me walk through the scanner again because it didn't like my shirt."

Borderlands 4 is of course littered with references and deep cuts and Easter eggs - one might even be throwing shade at Gearbox's former corporate owners - but having a real person involved with the creation of their in-game counterpart is a Kojima-brained move, since he frequently puts his favorite celebs, game makers, and VTubers into his own games.

