After over 830,000 boss kills, nearly triple the goal, Borderlands 4 players "crush" latest challenge with Amon to earn another 5-year Shift Code

Players of Borderlands 4 have been busy. Not just blasting through vaults or completing the game's story, but defeating a lot of bosses over and over. This past weekend, one character, Amon, saw a lot of action in particular, as part of a Community Challenge.

The goal was simple: use Amon to get 300,000 cumulative boss kills. That's collectively across the whole playerbase, not just for any one person or region. Sounds like a lot, and it is, hence it being a 'challenge', but perhaps Gerbox underestimated how much people enjoy playing as the Forgeknight and just how many monsters they’d be burning up and freezing.

Over the few days, Borderlands 4 diehards managed to rack up 839,225 boss heads using Amon, stopping just short off three times the original goal. What an outstanding display of brutality.

Everyone "crushed" it, as the official account puts it. No further breakdown has been given, but what other data is needed? Amon went on a rampage, earning all sorts of spoils for Vault Hunters around the world.

The resulting prize is a code for a new skin - what else? - based on his appearance in the ‘Demons’ short film. That video was released on YouTube some weeks ago, leading up to the release of Borderlands 4, and it gives us some added lore about Amon and his place in the universe.

Said short ends with Amon revealing you can turn a man's head into a diamond if you squeeze it hard enough. I wonder how many players pulled that off.

