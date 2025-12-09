We've been banned from playing these board games over Christmas

Even though board games are supposed to bring us together, it's an unwritten rule that some… well, some aren't for polite company. Or your family. Or especially competitive friends.

The GamesRadar+ team and I test a lot of board games each month, but there are a few we've been banned from playing with our loved ones. Despite being some of the best board games overall, they get a "oh hell no, veto" whenever we try to set them up. Sometimes that's down to their length and/or complexity, and for others, it's because we get a touch too competitive for our own good.

Basically? Break these board games out over Christmas at your peril.