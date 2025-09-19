A 13x award-winning board game is back with a fancy Special Edition, but you'll need to be quick to get it

One of the most acclaimed board games of the 2010s, Terra Mystica, is returning with the "ultimate edition" – but it'll only be available via crowdfunding campaign, and won't be found at retail.

Helmed by Steamforged Games (a team with numerous video game adaptations under their belt and a history of remastering the best board games, like Medici) in association with original publisher Feuerland Spiele, Terra Mystica Special Edition will arrive on Gamefound toward the end of October 2025. It will include all-new artwork, the core experience alongside every expansion, and premium wooden components.

New horizons (Image credit: Feuerland) New to Terra Mystica? If you aren't sure you want to commit to the Special Edition, you can always grab the original version for $79.70 at Amazon right now.

In the press release, Steamforged's CEO Rich Loxam notes that "Terra Mystica is a masterpiece of game design, and we knew our job was not to change it, but to give fans the ultimate version of a game they already love; something worthy of its status. This [Special Edition] is the ultimate way to own this classic board game, with refreshed visuals, deluxe components, and everything available in one place for fans old and new."

If you've not encountered Terra Mystica before, it's a strategy/civilization game where you've got to lead one of 14 fantasy factions to glory and prosperity. Because each group needs a specific environment to live in, they must terraform nearby lands to spread their influence.

Crucially, it's a 'full information' game. That means there are no hidden abilities or secret moves in Terra Mystica, allowing everyone to start with knowledge of what other players can do (thus meaning they can plan accordingly). There's no sense of luck or randomness, either; this is an entirely skill-based game. If you win, it's because you earned that victory – and this is probably why it's earned 13 awards since launch.

If fans follow the Terra Mystica Special Edition campaign now, they'll earn a free, stitched dice bag. The project will then launch on Gamefound at some stage in October, but remember: it isn't going to be released in stores afterward. This will be your only chance to pick up the box set.

I do suspect we'll get a refreshed version of standard Terra Mystica at some point, because it's currently a little tricky to get hold of. However, it sounds as though this Special Edition would be long gone by that stage.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looking for recommendations of what to play next? Be sure to drop in on our guide to the best family board games, or the best 2-player board games.