This is the perfect family board game for Halloween

Spooktacular is a spectacular family game for spooky season, but it’s too lightweight to keep on hitting the table of more seasoned gamers.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

Real horror on the tabletop is a very difficult challenge. The best board games demand meaningful decisions and planning, which are anathema to making players uncertain and uncomfortable enough to deliver the scares. As such, most entries in the genre aim either for rich thematic trappings and the attendant complexity, or they go for a more hokey version of horror fun. Spooktacular is in the latter camp, but the way it riffs on popular horror movies gives it a head start on its peers in terms of delivering on a scary theme.

Spooktacular features & design

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $59.99 / £48.99 Ages 12+ Game type American-style Players 1-5 Lasts 45mins Complexity Low Designers D. Brad Talton Jr. Publisher Level 99 Games Play if you enjoy Horrified, The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits

Set in a movie theatre where monsters have come to life

Lots of unique creatures to play

Art could use more atmosphere & detail

The game’s premise is that movie monsters have broken out of the screens at a cinema and are now running amok, terrorizing the patrons. So the board represents a series of rooms, linked by doors, designed to look like the insides of a movie theatre. There’s a drawstring bag that you fill with different-coloured wooden meeples, which are drawn out and placed randomly in these rooms during setup.