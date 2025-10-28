This is the perfect family board game for Halloween

GamesRadar+ Verdict
Spooktacular is a spectacular family game for spooky season, but it’s too lightweight to keep on hitting the table of more seasoned gamers.
Fast-playing, horror-themed game suitable for a wide range of ages
Lots of variety with 20 monsters, all of which play differently
Clever asymmetric setup where each creature even has its own turn structure
Very lightweight, so can feel repetitive despite all the asymmetry
Games end just as they feel they’re starting to get interesting
Average artwork that doesn’t really bring the horror atmosphere
Real horror on the tabletop is a very difficult challenge. The best board games demand meaningful decisions and planning, which are anathema to making players uncertain and uncomfortable enough to deliver the scares. As such, most entries in the genre aim either for rich thematic trappings and the attendant complexity, or they go for a more hokey version of horror fun. Spooktacular is in the latter camp, but the way it riffs on popular horror movies gives it a head start on its peers in terms of delivering on a scary theme.
Price
$59.99 / £48.99
Ages
12+
Game type
American-style
Players
1-5
Lasts
45mins
Complexity
Low
Designers
D. Brad Talton Jr.
Publisher
Level 99 Games
Play if you enjoy
Horrified, The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits
- Set in a movie theatre where monsters have come to life
- Lots of unique creatures to play
- Art could use more atmosphere & detail
The game’s premise is that movie monsters have broken out of the screens at a cinema and are now running amok, terrorizing the patrons. So the board represents a series of rooms, linked by doors, designed to look like the insides of a movie theatre. There’s a drawstring bag that you fill with different-coloured wooden meeples, which are drawn out and placed randomly in these rooms during setup.