65 attempts later, one Battlefield Redsec player pulls off a zero-kill win in the wildest way: hiding in a tube like a canned sardine

The point of battle royale matches is often to outkill your way to the very top of the leaderboard. It's rare that it happens, but on occasion, a disconnect or slip-up will occur, offering competitors a free win but denying them that climactic encounter. It's even rarer that someone purposefully avoids any fights at all and lives to tell the tale, but after 65 attempts at a pacifist run, one Battlefield Redsec player has pulled off the feat, and they did it in the riskiest way imaginable.

YouTube content creator Jamcowl was the one to clinch the amazing zero-kill win, and they've shared a video detailing their ballsy method. To start, they formulated about three strategies that might help them out. The first involved using stun or flash grenades on an enemy running from the firestorm, Battlefield Redsec's gnarly equivalent of the closing circle in typical battle royale modes.

The hope was to impede the competition long enough for the closing ring of fire to consume them, thereby avoiding a fight, but it didn't work too well for them to actively seek out enemies while simultaneously trying to avoid a fight.

WORLD'S FIRST ZERO-KILL WIN IN REDSEC! - YouTube Watch On

When that didn't work, Jamcowl moved over to a new strategy, which saw them trying to bait enemies into shooting C4 charges atop a recon drone and blowing themselves up. You certainly can't fault them for their ambition, though this bore little fruit too.

Finally, they settled on the move that would ultimately secure the win: outrunning the competition by playing dangerously close to the firestorm and hiding in out-of-the-way spots. In the final moments of Jamcowl's 65th (And winning) attempt, they eventually moved over to a sort of makeshift trench with a bit of exposed pipe, one which they then hid in by continuously crawling backwards into the thing.

Though their teammate does get downed, eventually even providing a bit of cover as they die, Jamcowl continued hiding as enemies darted past them and the fires closed in. They get extremely close to Jamcowl's position but never quite spot them, eventually being swallowed by the firestorm while Jamcwol giddily watches from the safety of their pipe, netting them the win.

Impressively enough, both Jamcowl and their dead teammate managed to go the whole game without a single kill, making for an even more stunning double-zero-kill victory.

