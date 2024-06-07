Lethal Company dev celebrates his game being added to Fortnite by wiping out an entire squad of his characters

When it comes to collaboration, Fortnite reigns supreme. Epic Games has welcomed everyone from Jill Valentine to Ariana Grande into its online battle royale, though the developer much less frequently invites indie game crossover. That's why the new Lethal Company bundle is so exciting. It apparently got Lethal Company creator Zeekerss so energized, he had to immediately destroy a bunch of his characters.

"I played Fortnite and ran over an entire squad of employees and wiped them all out at once," Zeekerss wrote on Twitter . "I am so sorry, it had to be done."

"Hit 'em with the old, 'I brought you into this world, I can take you out of it,'" one popular reply said.

Sacrificing a bunch of Lethal Company characters is, at least, consistent with the survival horror co-op game's blasé attitude toward danger. In the game, you play one of up to four characters employed at a mysterious Company. You're tasked with collecting scrap from ghostly moons which seem abandoned, but are actually filled with disturbing monsters. Players have got in the habit of endlessly shrieking when approached by these creatures, which has no doubt prepared them for the day that Zeekerss came to run them over in Fortnite.

The game's Lethal Company bundle includes The Employee in their classic orange rubber diving suit and an oxygen tank accessory for holding your breath around places like Greasy Grove. It also has a stop sign that Zeekerss clearly did not pay attention to and a "company jig" emote. It's available to purchase until June 7 at 8PM ET.

Fortnite's previous indie game collaborations include two much beloved Goat Simulator and Among Us skins. Lethal Company's addition to the shooter is reigniting players' desire for even more indie partnerships.

"Instant cop everything," one Redditor said about the Lethal Company bundle. "I want to let Epic know that people really want to see more indie game collabs in this game. There’s not enough of them."

