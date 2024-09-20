Larian shows mercy, stops Baldur's Gate 3's hardest enemies from kicking your teeth in after you leave an Honour Mode campaign
Those tough Honour Mode enemies can no longer breach containment on PC
Larian Studios has mercifully rolled out a new hotfix for Baldur's Gate 3 on PC to ensure that RPG fans who want a break from Honour Mode's wrath don't continue to get their asses kicked by powered-up enemies even after they've switched away from it. "Whoopsies," Larian says.
'Whoopsies' indeed. Baldur's Gate 3 players determined to take on the RPG's toughest challenge, Honour Mode, can expect to come face to face with a plethora of enemies who are buffed up with intimidating 'Legendary Actions,' which force you to approach certain battles differently to normal to have any hope of surviving the run. They're no joke, and it'd be understandable if some players decided that they wanted a break from Honour Mode because of them, so imagine their horror if, upon switching back to a regular ol' save, those same Legendary Actions continued to haunt them.
That's apparently been the case on PC recently, which sounds utterly terrifying, but thankfully, Larian has everything in hand. The developer explains in the latest patch notes that as of yesterday's hotfix, "Honour Mode enemies should no longer retain their Legendary Actions when switching from an Honour Mode save to a non-Honour-Mode save," so you can safely swap over "without fighting for your life" now. Whew.
Other than that, the hotfix has also ironed out a crash that could occur when "navigating the in-game Mod Manager," and "resolved some issues with mod filters not working as intended," so the RPG's new Patch 7 additions should work a little smoother than before. For fans on console and Mac, Larian is planning to roll out Patch 7 at some point next month.
For more games like Baldur's Gate 3, be sure to check out our roundup of the best RPGs.
