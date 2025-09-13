Baldur's Gate 3 Shadowheart actor says "I really like doing morally questionable things in video games" as a performer, but Dark Urge is too challenging as a player: "I'm trying so hard to be evil"
Can the Best Girl ever be bad?
When I wore black eyeliner and fingerless skeleton gloves as a middle schooler trying to understand this weird world, the idea of being a "bad girl" really appealed to me, but then I cried at the circus because I felt too awful for the elephants. So the chic, 13-year-old biker persona I'd hoped to cultivate didn't really work out.
Embarrassing. But at least now I know I'm not alone in having a tough time acting tough. After interviewer Todd Kenreck asks her and Final Fantasy 16 actor Ben Starr if they've ever questioned – ethically – a morally gray character they were playing, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Baldur's Gate 3 actress Jennifer English responds resolutely: "I haven't." Though, that doesn't make her current Dark Urge playthrough any more enjoyable.
"I really like doing morally questionable things in video games" as a performer, English explains. "There's an argument that our characters" in Baldur's Gate 3 "very much do that, but I think, like, as an actor, it's vital that we don't judge that, and we fully buy in to their choices."
But it feels like a different story "as a player," English continues. "I'm trying – I'm playing a Dark Urge run right now, and I'm trying so hard to be evil. And, whilst I like murdering [...], I really love murdering, but I don't like the choices."
"Your Honor," adds Starr.
"Your Honor," agrees English. Can a half-elf cleric like Shadowheart be tried in court for menacing?
Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 actor hates being called a "voice actor" as it "negates" other work that goes into roles, like motion capture: "It makes me really angry."
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.