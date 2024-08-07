Baldur's Gate 3 on Honor Mode is apparently one of the hardest RPGs of all time, with over 1.2 million deaths and barely a 10% success rate

Larian has been talking about how many of you have completed Baldur's Gate 3's Honour Mode, and it ain't many.

To celebrate the hit RPG's one-year anniversary, Larian is busting out the stats. A special infographic dedicated to the single-save permadeath mode reveals that 141,660 have survived a run since the difficulty tier was added late last year. That's cool, but Larian also reveals that 1.2 million of you failed, which means Honour Mode barely has a 10% success rate.

Not content at stopping there, the Baldur's Gate 3 studio goes on to reveal that 76% of defeated players "honorably deleted their save game," while 24% continued their adventure in custom mode.

For a while, the hardest difficulty you could play Baldur's Gate 3 on was Tactician, which beefed up enemies' health, made them nastier, and gave them more special powers. It also makes it more expensive to buy items and more costly to get a good Long Rest at camp. Come Patch 5, though, we got Baldur's Gate 3's Honour Mode, which builds on Tactician rules by adding a single save system that'll stop you from save-scumming and party permadeath. As you can see from the stats above, it's somewhat challenging.

Naturally, some who did defeat Honour Mode didn't leave it there. One "invented an exploit" to somehow beat the horrible mode by only casting the RPG's worst spell 2,469 times, while another said 'why stop there?' and added more rules – No companions, no hirelings, no long rests, no tadpoles, no trading, and no stealing. Truly built different.

