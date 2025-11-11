Baldur's Gate 3 icon Maggie Robertson would love to voice the "silliest, goofiest" character after being Orin the Red: A squirrel

Orin the Red is one of the most memorable and iconic parts of Baldur's Gate 3, a compelling villain performed in exquisite fashion by Maggie Robertson. Even though she found the shapeshifting antagonist fun, Robertson wouldn’t have minded stepping into another pair of shoes in Larian's threequel, or rather, a pair of small furry feet.

"There are so many cool characters in Baldur's Gate," she tells GamesRadar+, when asked about what other characters she might fancy in Faerûn. "But I'd think I would want to play the silliest, goofiest, goober-iest character. Maybe I'll swap places with Ariona Baranova, who wears many hats within Baldur's Gate, but one of her many hats is, she plays [Corinna], the squirrel."

In addition to voice acting, Baranova served as a performance director, making her a pivotal part of the development team. Robertson jokes her "truest wish" is to simply "play a squirrel." A dog would also suffice. Really, anything that’s funny and involves frolicking, from the sounds of it. In the Forgotten Realms, all things are possible, and as much would definitely be a contrast to the voice actor's time voicing the intense and villainous Orin.

Resident Evil and Baldur's Gate 3 star Maggie Robertson on awards and dream roles | Interview

Corinna isn't the only squirrel dotted about the expansive RPG. They've a friend, Spar, and then there's a third, Timber. Chatting to any of them with the Speaking With Animals spell opens up some short, sweet, and humorous dialog, just the kind of interactions you’d expect from woodland critters.

Smaller roles in stature and amount of lines they may be, there's definitely a flex in saying you're one of the squirrels in Baldur's Gate 3. They're universally loved, charming, and a distinctive role to have on your filmography. Now that she’s done Lady Dimitrescu and Orin the Red, it's time for Robertson to take on a forest animal. After what she's done so far, she deserves it.

