Baldur's Gate 3 devs say you still can't make out with the "complicated" yet handsome Gortash in the RPG's upcoming patch: "Babygurl doesn't have time to kiss"

Of all the changes coming to Baldur's Gate 3 with its seventh major patch, Gortash stans just wanted the ability to kiss him - but sadly, developer Larian Studios says it isn't happening.

Patch 7 is one of Baldur's Gate 3's biggest yet, featuring the RPG's official mod toolkit and everything from split-screen updates to various cinematic changes that better honor "the art of snogging." Yes, that means kissing - but no, it doesn't mean kissing Gortash. Larian Studios details why in its community update regarding the new patch: "'But will we be able to kiss Gortash?' we hear you plead. 'We want to kiss Gortash!'"

"Listen, he’s a complicated guy who’s busy contemplating the minutia of death cult office politics," the developer's post continues. "Babygurl doesn’t have time to kiss." As expected, the news isn't exactly thrilling to hear for Gortash lovers - one fan left a comment asking Larian, "Even for Durge?" With fresh evil endings for Dark Urge Tavs underway, it seems like a fair question. The studio's response doesn't deliver any reassurance, though: "Especially Durge."

Thankfully, Patch 7 won't be the RPG's final update after all - so we may just get to smooch the most handsome of the villainous three one day yet. Until then, we can enjoy the other "improvements to the facial animations of your character during some kissing cinematics" that are coming in the new update. If you're interested in checking them out soon, you can sign up for Patch 7's closed beta via Steam before it goes live next week on July 22 for a shot at earlier access.

