"Are the 8-year-olds and 10-year-olds dreaming of owning a PlayStation 6?": Netflix gaming boss thinks consoles and controllers will "restrain us"

News
By Contributions from published

"I'm not wanting to quote Marshall McLuhan saying 'the medium is the content'"

PS5 on dark blue background
(Image credit: Future)

Netflix has made some notable investments in gaming, acquiring studios and lining its streaming app with an array of playable titles. (Reports suggest it's also recently shut down a AAA game studio featuring a team of former God of War, Overwatch, Halo, and Gears of War devs.) For Netflix gaming boss Alain Tascan, the game industry is a story of constant change, and kids these days might not care about theoretical PlayStation 6.

During a talk at the Game Developers Conference last week attended by GamesRadar+, Tascan was asked if Netflix might consider developing console games. Tascan noted that the company is "open to opportunities," but wasn't sure there's a tremendous "advantage" for Netflix to make games for console platforms.

"The person you should ask is not me. Look at the younger generation. Are the eight-year-olds and ten-year-olds dreaming of a PlayStation 6?" Tascan asked, concluding, "I'm not sure. They are willing and wanting to interact with any interactive digital screen, whatever it is, wherever it is, even in the car."

Tascan was quick to add "I love console," but console platforms are "limiting the way you think, because you think console, you think of high-def, you think of controller." He referenced major industry shifts like 3D graphics, mobile platforms, social gaming, and games as a service, saying "it changes. And if we look at this older model I think it will restrain us. I'm not wanting to quote Marshall McLuhan saying 'the medium is the content,' but for us, it can be. If we start opening our mind, I believe this is where it's going to be interesting."

Days after shutting its AAA game studio filled with former God of War and Overwatch talent, Netflix announces a "new initiative" powered by AI.

See more Games News
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about games
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

It's not just your favorite JRPGs, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes notes from Studio Ghibli movies like Spirited Away and Howl's Moving Castle too
Bloodborne&#039;s Orphan of Kos boss stares at a clouded sun.

With no remaster in sight because Sony hates money and also me, I'm spending Bloodborne's 10-year anniversary thinking about its hardest, perfect boss battle
Switch 2 screen size

After Best Buy removes its own apparent leak, new report claims Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders open April 9 with bonuses for early buyers
See more latest
Most Popular
Switch 2 screen size
After Best Buy removes its own apparent leak, new report claims Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders open April 9 with bonuses for early buyers
The Last of Us
The Last of Us showrunners say it might be stretched over four seasons as they talk taking their time with the storyline: "We have a destination in mind"
Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us season 2
The Last of Us showrunner explains why they included the cut therapy scene that Pedro Pascal loved in season 2, and says it gets to the "heart" of the show
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
It's not just your favorite JRPGs, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 takes notes from Studio Ghibli movies like Spirited Away and Howl's Moving Castle too
Shigeru Miyamoto points to the Nintendo Today app
Nintendo Today just told me how to beat World 1 of Super Mario Bros 40 years too late
Metaphor: ReFantazio&#039;s protagonist looks into the camera with a determined expression.
The lead UI designer on Metaphor: ReFantazio had never designed for a game before – he just rolled up and made some of the best UI I've ever seen in a JRPG
InZOI
As Krafton irons out the InZoi bugs, devs "recommend avoiding repeated remarriage and, if necessary, proceeding only when there are no children involved"
Paul Rudd&#039;s small chair alongside other full-sized chairs
Instead of leaking Avengers: Doomsday secrets, Paul Rudd has some choice words for his "emasculating" Ant-Man chair
Elden Ring Nightreign screenshot
In 15 hours, Elden Ring Nightreign beta players managed to beat the Day 3 boss over 58k times, which sounds pretty good until you hear about the 38 billion runes lost
GTA 6 trailer screenshots
Take-Two CEO says AI users who think they "can push a button and say, 'Create the next GTA 6'" are completely wrong: "The big creative leaps forward will be generated by humans"