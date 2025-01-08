After a Game Awards reveal followed by 2 years of nothing, multiplayer Transformers game canceled as devs focus on "other projects" like an open-world survival game

Transformers: Reactivate was revealed way back at The Game Awards 2022, and the devs at Splash Damage would follow up that announcement with what amounted to two years of radio silence. The good news is that the silence has now been broken. The bad news is that it's because the game is canceled and the devs are facing potential layoffs.

"Today, we have some very difficult news to share, the decision has been made to end development of Transformers: Reactivate," Splash Damage says in a tweet. "This means we will be scaling down to refocus our efforts on other projects. Unfortunately, despite every effort, a number of roles across the studio are now potentially at risk of redundancy."

TRANSFORMERS: REACTIVATE Official Announce Trailer | The Game Awards - YouTube Watch On

Reactivate was billed as a "1-4 player online action game," and that's about all the official information we got on what to expect. The initial reveal trailer was purely cinematic, and the only follow-up the devs provided came in December 2023, when it was announced that the game would be moving over to Unreal Engine 5.

Developer Splash Damage is probably best known for its work on '00s FPS titles like Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory and Enemy Territory: Quake Wars, but original projects like Brink and Dirty Bomb came and went without much fanfare. More recently, Splash Damage has provided support work for Xbox on titles like Gears and Halo, and is now developing a AAA open-world survival game with content creators like Sacriel and Shroud tentatively titled Project Astrid.

"While not being able to see the game through to release is painful," the studio says in the message confirming the cancellation of Transformers: Reactivate, "having to say goodbye to friends and colleagues hurts even more. We're now focused on doing everything we can to support them through this tough period, just as we are committed to caring for those who will stay with us as we build a stronger Splash Damage for the future."

