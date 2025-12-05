Hytale owner calls Minecraft "one of the greatest" games of all time, but his own sandbox is going in a "different direction" with crafting more like Terraria

The blocky adventure games might not be as alike as once thought

Hytale has courted comparisons to Minecraft ever since its announcement, and it's not hard to see why. Any blocky sandbox game with survivacrafty elements is inevitably going to be compared to Mojang's global behemoth, but Hytale's lead is working to make his game "very different" to Minecraft even though he loves it as much as the rest of us.

On the two games' similarities, returning Hytale owner and original creator Simon Collins-Laflamme called Minecraft "one of the greatest game[s] of all time" since it's "perfected many designs that no one appreciates" on social media. With that said, Hytale is apparently walking down a "very very different path" by leaning more into "adventure aspects" and keeping modders front of mind.

