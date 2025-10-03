Demi and the Fractured Dream, from new developer Yarn Owl Studios (and published by Annapurna Interactive), feels like a warm throwback to '00s adventures of old. Think embarking on journeys across the PS2 and GameCube. Action-adventure games from that era had a particular way of showcasing a world full of mystery and intrigue that made it so enticing to explore. Even today, many developers still have a fondness for 2000s video games, to the extent that they're creating their own games that aim to recapture that captivating era.

Going hands-on with Demi and the Fractured Dream at Tokyo Game Show 2025, alongside a slate of reveals from Annapurna, I got to give it a go for myself. Centering on a dungeon crawl, my time with Demi really does remind me of some stone cold classics. But, I also got the chance to speak with art director Fabian Willis about their inspirations for Demi and the Fractured Dream, and how the final game will be much larger than they anticipated.

Into the void

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Key info Developer: Yarn Owl Studios

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch

Release date: 2026

"We're definitely inspired by the early 2000s classics like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Okami, and even PS2 games like Jak and Daxter," says Willis. "We grew up with those games, and we just wanted to write a love letter to that era of gaming, and then modernize it with our game."

Demi and the Fractured Dream focuses on the adventures of the titular Demi, who explores the world of Somnus to slay three mythical beasts scattered across the land. As Demi takes on mysterious void powers to even the odds, they soon discover that they're cursed to have their life slowly taken away. In a race against time, Demi uncovers hidden dungeons that reveal the path to each of the beasts to find a way to reverse the curse and save the world.

The core gameplay feels reminiscent of early 3D Zelda, focusing on combat, exploration, and puzzles.

The core gameplay of Demi and the Fractured Dream feels reminiscent of early 3D Zelda, focusing on a balanced mix of combat, exploration, and puzzle-solving in tightly designed zones across a visually diverse world. It's a tried-and-true formula, and Demi does well to update it with some modern influences. What I do like about Demi and the Fractured Dream is that, while it has the element of a whimsical adventure, much like the classic games from the 2000s, it also has a darker edge, given that the game's setting is about a world teetering towards oblivion.

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

It's a dungeon like this that makes up most of my Demi playtime so far. Puzzle-platforming challenges that involve manipulating a magic orb through tight spaces to reach a switch and engage a platform feel right out of the classics. One of the gadgets Demi uses is even a large leaf, similar to the one Link uses in The Wind Waker, which can be used to push platforms and help you cross gaps.

Of course, much like its influences, combat plays a key role in the dungeon crawl, and Demi and the Fractured Dream has a surprisingly complex combat system, allowing me to weave together combo strikes and defensive skills. It's also got a bit of influence from the Souls series, in that you can stop at rest points to restore health and healing items, with the consequence of enemies returning. It's not a full Soulslike, but I do appreciate the subtle influence on the game's structure, which itself feels rooted in classic 3D action-adventure games.

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

I appreciate just how passionate of a homage to 3D action-adventure game Yarn Owl Studios' latest is, and its world has a charm that feels both inviting and mysterious. During my talk with Willis, he notes the initial concept for Demi and the Fractured Dream was a bit more modest, but once they secured a publisher, that allowed them to think a bit bigger.

"This is our first game, and we wouldn't have it any other way working with Annapurna Interactive on this," says Willis. "We were doing this by ourselves with our small team, and initially, we thought it was going to be a much smaller game, but after partnering with Annapurna Interactive, we got to figure out what the game was, and now it's much bigger. It's our first major game, and it's also the biggest project we've ever worked on."

Just like its influences, Demi and the Fractured Dream presents a world that is captivating, but conceals many challenges and surprises that serve to flesh out its vision. I have a soft spot for games that seek to capture a particular era of gaming, and so far, this upcoming adventure game seems to be sticking true to its inspirations.

