Try not to get too distracted as you explore the five dimensional world of Screenbound

If you've ever discovered a handheld game that you were unable to put down, then you'll absolutely relate to the experience of Screenbound, as seen during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase.

It all starts when you stumble upon a strange quantum device in the garage that was created by your mother, and when you investigate further it teleports you off to a strange land where nothing is quite as it seems. Now trapped in the 5th dimension, you need to combine the 2D information displayed on your device, called the Quantum Boy, with the 3D world around you to solve puzzles and progress through levels, so you can rescue your mom and find your way home.

Playing in both 2D and 3D at the same time leads to some mind-bending puzzles, that will require a unique approach combining the different dimensions to discover a solution. There are also enemies to fight and loot to collect that can appear in either dimension, so you'll need to get your head around navigating both simultaneously to find your way through to the exit of each area, once you've collected the three cubes that unlock the portal to the next level.

As well as a main story full of intrigue as you dig deeper to discover the dark secrets your mother has been keeping hidden from you, Screenbound will also feature an editor to create challenges of your own. This involves building up levels by placing blocks in a 2D view, then with some technical wizardry the game automatically converts that into a 3D world to explore!

Screenbound is coming to PC via Steam, and while it doesn't have a release date just yet you can wishlist it now and follow on Twitter for all of the latest updates.

