The single-player breakout of Steam Next Fest so far is an open-world crime-fighting game that looks like the exact opposite of GTA

Steam Next Fest has begun, and one unique 1980s noir-style police sandbox game is already dominating the charts.

The Precinct – developed by Fallen Tree Games – is currently in second place on Next Fest's 'Trending Upcoming' tab, just behind post-apocalyptic action RPG AI Limit. It also apparently has the fourth highest number of daily active demo players behind MOBA battle royale Supervive, anime girl third-person shooter Strinova , and tactical shooter Delta Force. That's seriously impressive when you consider how many demos are available right now, and also the fact that the only demos being played more are multiplayer games, so this is the biggest single-player hit.

But what's drawing people in? Perhaps it's because it's a "love letter to classic cop movies" – players must step into the shoes of a rookie officer, tackling crimes anti-GTA style while also working to solve the mystery behind his own father's murder. Those aforementioned noir vibes come through strongly in the setting, too – Averno City is full of "neon-lit alleys, rain-soaked streets, and grand, decaying parklands," and it looks incredibly atmospheric.

You don't just have to explore on foot, though, as you can also get your hands on a helicopter and police car to cruise around in while keeping the city safe. The environments are destructible, too, so just mind where you're driving when you're in the middle of a car chase.

Right now, The Precinct doesn't have an exact release date, but it's set to launch on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation later this year. This is its first public demo, so if you want to give it a go before release, then there's never been a better time than before Next Fest ends on October 21.

