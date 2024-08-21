The latest gameplayer trailer for this cyberpunk gun-fu action game looks like it'll let you live out your John Wick x Johnny Silverhand dreams
Battle rampant criminal gangs with every part of a pistol in Spine
This gameplay trailer for upcoming action shooter Spine, show at the Future Games Show at Gamescom Presented by Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII, provides the best look yet at the cyberpunk cityscape and slick combat.
Spine made an appearance at the spring edition of Future Games Show earlier this year, and it looks like developer and publisher Nekki has been hard at work since then, as this new gameplay trailer shows. The gun-fu fighting and fisticuffs looks refined and stylish, showing rebel protagonist Redline as a force to be reckoned with. As seen in the trailer, she pistol-whips and fires point-blank shots at plenty of gang cronies while acrobatically dodging their attempts to hit back. There's even a moment where she beats a guy with a big fish.
As Redline explains, the reason for all this fighting is a classic sci-fi tale – an autocratic AI known as Tensor has taken over the city government, allowing criminal gangs to run wild. Worst of all, they've taken Redline's brother, so it's up to her (with some help from the titular spinal implant that enhances her combat prowess) to put the gangs in their place with some amazing martial arts moves and marksmanship and rescue her sibling.
Visually, the game looks excellent too. While the letterboxing seen in the previous early footage trailer seems to be gone, Spine still seems no less cinematic, with no obvious HUD elements and minimal UI overall. Camera angles also appear to be baked in for certain combat encounters, forcing you into more enclosed 2D corridor environments, like something out of The Raid, as well as the usual open rooftops.
Spine is definitely on my radar but there's no release date for it just yet. Although, you'll be able to play the game on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X when it does eventually launch. To stay up to date on news, including when the release date is announced, it's best if you add Spine to your Steam wishlist and follow the game on Twitter.
