Silksong's most-hated areas just became a little easier thanks to desperately desired Muckmaggot nerfs

"Will you walk into my parlour?" said the spider to the maggot

Hollow Knight: Silksong
(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Silksong's Patch 4 (version 1.0.29242) is now live for PC players, and includes a number of changes following player feedback. One of the most impactful changes for players will be the nerfs made to Muckmaggots, the bothersome beasties and environmental hazard that inhabit some of Hollow Knight: Silksong's most difficult areas – Bilewater and the Putrified Ducts.

The latest patch notes outline two major nerfs to the Muckmaggots reign of terror. These creepy crawlies cause one of the worst status effects in the game, as they eat through your silk, and require you to bind in order to clear them so you can restore your health again. As binding requires silk, you can see how troublesome they are to deal with. New changes increase the durability of the Wreath of Purity, a breakable tool that keeps the Muckmaggots at bay, and allow the Multibinder to clear them with the first of its two binds, meaning it can heal Hornet with the second.

George Young
Freelance News Writer

Freelance writer, full-time PlayStation Vita enthusiast, and speaker of some languages. I break up my days by watching people I don't know play Pokemon pretty fast.

