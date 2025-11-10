Silksong's most-hated areas just became a little easier thanks to desperately desired Muckmaggot nerfs

Silksong's Patch 4 (version 1.0.29242) is now live for PC players, and includes a number of changes following player feedback. One of the most impactful changes for players will be the nerfs made to Muckmaggots, the bothersome beasties and environmental hazard that inhabit some of Hollow Knight: Silksong's most difficult areas – Bilewater and the Putrified Ducts.

The latest patch notes outline two major nerfs to the Muckmaggots reign of terror. These creepy crawlies cause one of the worst status effects in the game, as they eat through your silk, and require you to bind in order to clear them so you can restore your health again. As binding requires silk, you can see how troublesome they are to deal with. New changes increase the durability of the Wreath of Purity, a breakable tool that keeps the Muckmaggots at bay, and allow the Multibinder to clear them with the first of its two binds, meaning it can heal Hornet with the second.

The latter of these changes was made due to "community comments," which is a great sign that Team Cherry is listening to player feedback, and Muckmaggot hate isn't the only player criticism that the studio has listened to. Team Cherry has implemented a new Simplified Chinese translation, which was originally a fan mod created by Team Cart Fit. The mod has received the stamp of approval with Team Cherry saying that the translation team is "well-versed in the (quite dense) narrative and lore of both Hollow Knight games."

Other fixes include enabling rumble for more controllers, and shortening the length of binding when using the Multibinder with the Shaman's crest. Further tweaks have been made to Hornet's best Silk Skill , Thread Storm, though this time damage has been slightly increased on subsequent hits. Two further changes include preventing the couriers from offering you the same delivery twice in a row, and making Gurr the Outcast more difficult by reducing the time he stays still.

If making your way through Bilewater or the Putrified Ducts was frustrating enough for you to quit Silksong then this might be your sign to return to Pharloom for another try.

