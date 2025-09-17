Silksong players hate the Savage Beastfly so much that they've formed a community of haters called, and I quote, "F*** Savage Beastfly"

Hollow Knight: Silksong boss Savage Beastfly sucks. I'll say it. The fleshy insect farts around its optional boss arena like a gas-inefficient school bus, charging, slamming, and generally being very rude to protagonist Hornet. So, it might not be very nice that Silksong players have, in response, created a hate group dedicated to wishing death upon the Savage Beastfly, but the guy did it to himself.

The subreddit r/fucksavagebeastfly currently has 1,600 weekly contributors and 29,000 weekly visitors, so it's a bustling metropolis of disappointment and murderous intent. These aren't necessarily qualities of a healthy mind and soul – however, any self-respecting r/fucksavagebeastfly member would tell you it doesn't matter. Sacrifices are inevitably made while you're building a temple to Loathing and Evil.

"r/fucksavagebeastfly is a PROUD echochamber," the subreddit says in its "rules" section. "Anyone who says anything that could be interpreted as defending, supporting or being neutral about Savage Beastfly will be permanently banned from this subreddit. We will not capitulate to Beastfly propaganda."

Most Savage Beastfly haters seem to take this rule seriously, draining themselves of empathy like it's a virus they must isolate.

"FUCKYOUFUCKYOUFUCKYOUFUCKYOU-" says one popular post.

"When the rapture visits this earth and our mortal lives are weighed against our sins you will not sing amongst the choir of angels," decrees another post featuring an image of Savage Beastfly and its bloated, immoral body.

You know, I think it's important for Silksong players to have an outlet like this. Sometimes it helps to talk through intense feelings. It helps them relinquish their hold on you, as one Beastfly detractor demonstrates in a thread: "THIS BIG FAT FLY IS THROWING ME OVER ITS LAP AND SPANKING MY ASS OVER AND OVER AGAIN. Thanks for your time, have a great day."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On that note, peruse our guide to Silksong Savage Beastfly boss fight weaknesses, guide and strategy.