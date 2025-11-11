Possessor(s) takes a good story idea and builds its world well, then stretches it far too thinly over a mundane, buggy, and depressing Metroidvania template that just isn't fun for far too many hours. The story's decent, but so many similar games are demonstrably better.

Possessor(s) is a bit of a departure for developer Heart Machine after Hyper Light Drifter and its loot based shooter sequel Hyper Light Breaker, but here we are with a Metroidvania-style platformer. Unfortunately, everyone and their mum have been making Metroidvanias of late, and we’ve had some superb examples just in the past couple of months with Hollow Knight: Silksong and Shinobi: Art of Vengeance to name just two. Possessor(s) needs to be very good to compete, and sadly it falls short in far too many areas.

The premise is great. During a demon invasion, a schoolgirl named Luca loses her legs and witnesses her best friend being killed. She is saved by a demon, Rehm, who possesses her mind, allowing the two to view some of each other’s memories. They make a pact: Rehm will restore Luca’s legs if she helps him get home. The sporadic memory scenes soon begin to explain what’s been going on and the writing is commendable. The game would work really well as a graphic novel. And if you have a thing for ‘hot demons’ (as one of the in-game emails mentions), you’ll probably be quite invested in this one.

Fast facts Release date: November 11, 2025

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Developer: Heart Machine

Publisher: Devolver Digital

The gameplay, however, just doesn't hit the mark. The Metroidvania template is so well-worn, there are some things any new example absolutely has to get right, and Possessor(s) simply doesn’t. The map is a prime example, ostensibly showing you the layout of the city as you explore its various districts, highlighting areas you’ve been in, like Castlevania or Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

Trouble is, the actual layout of the corridors and stairwells is unusually complex and the oversimplified map doesn't show this no matter how far in you zoom, meaning you frequently can’t work out where you have to go. Couple this with far too many instances where you’re left with no clear progression point and the result is what feels like an endless maze as you wander broken skyscrapers looking for somewhere you haven’t been.

Cheery axe