Palworld devs tried, but the "certain franchise plus guns" brand in the West "has stuck with us to this very day despite our best efforts to shake that off"
Things changed quickly for little Palworld
Palworld is now a worldwide phenomenon with all the problems of a worldwide pop star – namely, its ongoing lawsuit with Nintendo alleging patent infringement – but the monster-tamer was always meant to be more contained, said Pocketpair's communications director John Buckley at GDC 2025.
"We [were] kind of focusing on our core Japanese, Chinese audience initially," Buckley recalled at a panel attended by GamesRadar+.
"We revealed the game to the world in June 2021," he said. "We posted a trailer [at an indie gaming event in Japan]. We showed this off to the Japanese audience initially, and we had a really, really good reception."
Before Palworld's debut, Tokyo-based developer Pocketpair released the cartoony survival game Craftopia, which Buckley said "did very, very well in Asia." Pocketpair's debut game – the roguelike deck-builder Overdungeon – similarly "was a big hit in Japan."
Pocketpair expected to earn a similar hometown hero status for Palworld, until "very very quickly," Buckley said, "Western media caught eyes of this little game, and we were very quickly branded – as early as 2021 – as a 'certain franchise plus guns.'"
"This would be something that has stuck with us to this very day," he continued, "despite our best efforts to shake it off."
That said, it feels worth pointing out that Pocketpair's current legal trouble had been ignited by another Japanese developer. Sticking to the shadows at home wouldn't necessarily have protected Palworld from being collated with the "certain franchise" Buckley mentions – Pokemon. But a more contained audience might have made Palworld less vulnerable to serious scrutiny.
In any case, Pocketpair is increasingly putting distance between Palworld and Pokemon's core, monster-catching mechanics by doing things like changing the way Pal summons work. That's just showbiz, baby.
