Now that Silksong is out, we can obsess over this Hollow Knight-flavored Metroidvania that had a huge Kickstarter 4 years ago, and the devs are ramping up the teasers
Crowsworn still looks very good, and pretty Hollow Knight-y
If you, too, tore through Hollow Knight: Silksong and immediately walked over to the Metroidvania Machine to give it a swift kick and a demand for more, I've got good news. Our list of the best Metroidvania games is right there – we're still debating where to put Silksong on the list in the next big update – and a new, distinctly Hollow Knight-esque search-action platformer looks to be on the not-too-distant horizon.
Crowsworn, from developer Mongoose Rodeo, was revealed all the way back in 2021. Like the original Hollow Knight, it had a hugely successful Kickstarter campaign. The pitch was electrifying, and the trailer – packed with stylish overcoats, fast combos, and thickly layered art – was very promising.
"Explore a grim fantasy world inhabited by men and monsters alike in this action-packed Metroidvania inspired by Hollow Knight, Bloodborne, and Devil May Cry!" Mongoose Rodeo said.
Fast forward to today and not only does Crowsworn have a full-fat Steam page, but Mongoose Rodeo is also more regularly posting tease art across various channels. Last week, we got a snippet of our cloaked hero slashing at a swinging axe in a lush, amber cathedral.
Crowsworn continues to look good in motion and in screenshots, and the details added to its Steam page have cemented my long-smoldering interest. Mongoose Rodeo promises over 120 unique enemies, 30 boss battles, and a story "delivered in souls-like fashion," which is music to my ears with my brain still in Silksong mode.
All we need now is a release date, as the Kickstarter's "estimated delivery" date of December 2023 has very much come and gone. For now, only a PC version has been confirmed.
Silksong player reviews are several points and a whole Steam tier below Hollow Knight, and I don't know if it's the brutal difficulty or if the first game is just that good.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
