Not to be outdone by the PS5 Pro's price tag, Hideo Kojima stuns in $1700 Death Stranding 2 jackets that are already sold out

Not one to be outdone, Hideo Kojima seemingly saw the PS5 Pro's exorbitant price tag and quickly got to work on something even more eye-wateringly expensive.

While debuting new looks at Death Stranding 2's characters, photo mode, and a wild musical number this weekend, Kojima Productions also announced a collaboration with boujee clothing brand Acronym to sell jackets inspired by Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The black and orange fit looks lush, but the only snag is that it costs €1,540 (more than $1,700).

We don't need to worry about that price tag, though. Even if buying it as a new winter jacket wouldn't literally bankrupt me, the Acronym collaboration is already sold out, mere hours after it became available for sale. At least we still get to see Kojima model the jacket on the Acronym website.

Death Stranding 2 jacket up for 1,540.00 EUR ($1700+ US Dollars) https://t.co/m6ro5aYVRi pic.twitter.com/bePB7U7akwSeptember 29, 2024

Kojima's stunning pose aside, I do quite like the jacket. Well, mainly because the seven (seven!) zippers that I counted make it look like something ripped out of Kingdom Hearts or Final Fantasy. Eat you heart out, Tetsuya Nomura.

Death Stranding 2 isn't the only high profile game to step into the lux fashion business. Official Elden Ring drip was also beautiful, but also came with a $1,700 cost that hit harder than Malenia. Oh, and the 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro bundle? While that's not something we can wear, mine or your love for playing games can't overcome the fact that it's just not for us.

Either way, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is still on track to come out sometime in 2025 on PS5, joining a scarily busy year of big game releases.

In the meantime, see our upcoming video games list to find out what else is on the horizon.