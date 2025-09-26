Not even Dying Light: The Beast's game director knows how many Easter eggs there are, and you haven't found all of them yet

Techland has always had fun tucking Easter eggs into the corners of their apocalyptic worlds, but Dying Light: The Beast has so many that even the game's director has no idea how many secret references there are.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Dying Light: The Beast director Nathan Lemaire revealed that he doesn't know "how many we put in" because the studio in general nudges developers in that direction. So, naturally, there's a lot.

"I've been at Techland for two years," Lemaire said. "So basically, I learned about this tradition of putting a lot of Easter eggs in the game. [...] They organized a few weekends based on proactiveness, like, 'if you would like to come working this weekend, we are going to focus on Easter eggs, so please come.' It was quite a cool initiative from the team... So that's mostly what happened."

A couple really cool ones have already been found since The Beast's release earlier this month, too, including a blocky Minecraft-ish tunnel hidden away underground and an axe that you can throw then recall like Kratos' trusty weapon in the new God of War games.

"I don't know if all of them have been found," Lemaire added, "because there is one in particular that I'm thinking of that has not been found or I did not see." Needless to say, the Easter egg hunt is far from over.

Why go the extra mile to nod and wink at other games, shows, and pop culture moments, though? Lemaire reckons all the references show a "dedication to the project" on the part of the team, "passion for the project." Plus, it brings the community together to "talk about those" and share steps to find them all.

"I feel that this is giving the game an additional twist, spice, like what you can call a soul," he continued. "It's the something that you cannot describe. But the pain, the passion that people of a team puts into a game create a soul somehow, like, it's very metaphorical and not scientific at all."

