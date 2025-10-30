My new Steam obsession is this love letter to Metal Gear Solid which nails the PS1 aesthetic in a shoot-'em-up inspired by '90s games and anime

Birdcage nails that arcade feel making for one of the best demos from the previous Steam Next Fest

birdcage screenshot showing a character portrait
(Image credit: Polygon Bird)

While Steam Next Fest is over, I downloaded the demo for Birdcage, which is a shoot-em-up inspired by the games of Treasure (notably Radiant Silvergun and Ikaruga), with storytelling and aesthetics that are a massive love letter to Metal Gear Solid. Which is a roundabout way of saying this is absolutely my jam.

Shoot-em-ups (or shmups, as their friends call them) are one of those genres that fell somewhat by the wayside after their peak in the late 1990s. The Sega Saturn and Dreamcast (as well as the arcades where a lot of these games debuted) were a hotbed for fantastic shooters that looked absolutely gorgeous. And while there have been occasional highlights like Geometry Wars and Platinum's Sol Cresta, it's not quite been the same.

Right from the main menu, you can feel the Metal Gear Solid influence – even down to it being one of the PS1 games released outside of Japan that still used the circle button to select and cross to go back. While the whole aesthetic of the cutscenes and the gameplay backgrounds has a feeling of those menus come to life. You even have optional codec calls if you fancy breaking up the action for a breather (which you'll probably need).

Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

