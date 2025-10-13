It took 8 hours of losing to find my favorite thing about Hollow Knight: Silksong

I've always been a willing servant to efficiency. When given the option of a direct path or a scenic route, the notion of going with the latter confuses me. It's why I enjoy speedrunning, and tell Gostoc to open the gate in Elden Ring, and why I play Emperor's Children in Warhammer 40K. In short, I play to win with as little fuss as possible, but one specific Hollow Knight: Silksong boss has made me reevaluate my core beliefs.

I'm speaking of Karmelita, one of the more challenging bosses in the Hollow Knight sequel, and a major wall I hit in Act 3. Possessing a wide array of deadly attacks, keen precision at range, and a siren song that plays throughout the encounter, Team Cherry produced one of its finest creations yet with this magnificent monster.

I get knocked down

Karmelita hits HARD. (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Worth the wait and then some (Image credit: Team Cherry) Hollow Knight Silksong review: "Worth the wait and then some, this isn't just more Hollow Knight but an evolved, spindly beast all its own – even if it's fiddly at times"

I say this after eight hours of losing to her repeatedly over the course of several days. She is the toughest boss I've faced in the Metroidvania yet, with no other antagonist taking me more than an hour, and that includes First Sinner and their endless teleporting.

When faced with a foe that won't go down fast, I have to rely on another attribute: resilience. After all, I can lose endlessly, but if Karmelita goes down once then she's done. So my lust for precision gives way to embracing the chaos and pain, knowing I can stand back up and dive back in, battered, bloodied, demoralized, but ready and willing to get hurt again.

So in Act 3, when looking to progress Silksong's main plot, I knew that it was only a matter of time before Karmelita went down. Sure, she flies across the screen like an F-22 Raptor and hits just as devastatingly, but I overcame everything else, right? It's only a matter of time until she falls to my needle.

When you dance with the Devil…

Sometimes you gotta lie there and digest what just happened (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Well, eight hours later and she's still singing because, as the old song goes, she is winning. I fell short with my usual approach of lightning speed, and my backup plan of relying on stubbornness also failed to do the job. I even tried mixing up my builds and playstyles, but Karmelita still stands, triumphantly serenading me.

The weight of the situation finally dawned on me after a five-hour session of trying and dying by her blade-slinging hands without a break. Despite the endless defeats, I couldn't keep from starting over, called by her melody like the sailors of Ancient Greek myth were by mermaids, convinced it would end well despite all available evidence.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After another unsuccessful effort, I stepped away for a while, looking to make sense of it all. How was I so close yet so far? What was she doing that was so perfect a counter to me? And why was I finding the whole thing so moreish? Then it hit me: I wasn't angry about any of it.

Even Karmelita can't win every fight (Image credit: Team Cherry)

I was smiling to myself as I pored over the fight replays in my mind. This marvellous creature was winning time and time again, but I wasn't losing my composure. In fact, I found myself falling more in love with the experience, to the point where I'll say Karmelita is Team Cherry's best boss ever.

Her moveset is fast and varied in lethal measure, but never unfair. Her range of movement is intimidating but balanced. The enrapturing enemy is as elegant in combat as her aria is to the ear, and I'm beginning to wonder if I'd be happier if I never manage to beat her, because she's too fun of a fight to ever move on from.

Now that it's dawned on me how fun losing can be, I can't help but wonder what other moments of pleasure I failed to appreciate over the years. Should I have spent more time fighting Malenia in Elden Ring? Or gone a few more rounds with Lies of P's Nameless Puppet? Is Dark Souls' Bed of Chaos actually good if you don't rush through the battle? Ok, that last one is probably beyond saving, but you get my point.

To hell with efficiency, I'm here for a good and long time now, because Karmelita is the perfect dance partner. Now if you'll excuse me, my song is starting.