Hideo Kojima corrects himself with a flex, says actually 79.5% of Death Stranding 2 players "are continuing to play" past its ending instead of the 79% he first reported: "Please keep enjoying the game"

So sorry, Death Stranding 2 director Hideo Kojima actually made a huge mistake in what he told you – 79% of people are no longer continuing to play the cinematic action game past its ending, like he first said about a week ago. The fact is, 79.5% of players are now devoting themselves to playing Death Stranding 2 even after they finished it.

You might notice that 79.5 is a bigger and slightly more awe-inspiring number than 79, and you'd be correct in making that observation. So, sorry about that. But Kojima is happy to correct himself in a new Twitter post, in which he admits that "at the start of the week, it looks like many more 'Sam-ones' have reached the ending of the story."

"Of those who reached the ending, 79.5% are continuing to play," Kojima continues. "Thank you all, and please keep enjoying the game!" Prayer emoji. Thumbs up emoji. Heart hands emoji, and so on.

Death Stranding 2 is a 35-ish hour game – or over 100 hours long if you're a completionist Sam-one, according to How Long to Beat – and it was released just over a month ago. The fact that nearly 80% of its players are not only reaching its conclusion, but also are devoted enough to keep toying with it past the finish line, is an impressive one.

"I finished DS2 this past weekend. And I also kept playing because I'm aiming to get the platinum trophy," comments one fan on Twitter. "What a Kojima ending... that feeling of wanting more from the story is just like when I finished DS1."

