Flappy Bird's OG creator clarifies he didn't "sell anything" to the blockchain-pushing 'Flappy Bird Foundation' that's reviving the infamous mobile icon: "I also don't support crypto"

A decade after Flappy Bird invaded every playground, bus ride, and toilet seat where smartphones existed, the 'Flappy Bird Foundation' has scooped up the rights and is bringing back the infamous mobile gaming icon with some questionable ties to blockchain. The game's original creator has now chimed in to clarify that he has no involvement with the project and doesn't approve of crypto in general.

Flappy Bird first became a viral sensation more than a decade ago and was making an estimated $50,000 per day at the height of its popularity, but its original creator Dong Nguyen took the ultra-tough platformer off storefronts in 2014 because he was worried about its addictive effects on the player base.

A group calling itself the Flappy Bird Foundation - which is definitely not a charity, despite the name - has now announced that Flappy Bird is coming back with new features, new characters, new platforms, new modes, and ties to cryptocurrency. An ad states that the new iteration will "fly higher than ever on Solana as it soars into Web 3.0."

Matters get even murkier - and more uncomfortable - since the Flappy Bird Foundation acquired the rights from Gametech Holdings, an American company that seemingly wrangled the trademark off of Nguyen some time ago.

The Vietnamese Flappy Bird creator has now clarified on social media that "No," he has no relation "with their game." He also writes that he "did not sell anything," and thus probably didn't profit off or consent to anything that's happening with his creation. "I also don't support crypto," he added.

Between the original creator's attitude toward the comeback and the various associations to blockchain, it's hard to be excited about Flappy Bird's return. Especially when there are enough knock offs floating about on the App Store.

