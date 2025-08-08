Death Stranding 2 might've featured Twin Peaks mastermind David Lynch, as Hideo Kojima "always hoped to cast" the "director I've admired for so long"

In an ideal world, Hideo Kojima says he would've loved to cast Twin Peaks director and actor David Lynch in his games – but he "passed away not long ago," leaving the Death Stranding 2 lead "devastated."

Speaking in a recent interview with IndieWire, Kojima is asked if there are actors who have passed away who he thinks might've meshed well with his projects. In other words, are there any he would've considered casting? The director says yes, citing The Great Escape's Steve McQueen. "That would be my childhood hero, Steve McQueen. If it were possible, even with CG, I would love for him to be in one of my games someday."

Kojima continues, explaining: "In my games, I've featured film directors whom I know personally or greatly respect." He then names another actor and director he'd "always hoped" to feature in one of his games – Twin Peaks mastermind David Lynch.

"In fact, I had always hoped to cast David Lynch, a director I've admired for so long," admits Kojima. "However, he passed away not long ago, and I'm devastated."

As a fan of Kojima's work myself, I can't help but feel David Lynch could've fit perfectly in the Metal Gear creator's projects. Considering Death Stranding 2 alone, it feels like just the right amount of strange and surreal storytelling for someone like Lynch – the unsettling otherworldly vibes are inescapable, and he'd be joined by the likes of Elle Fanning, Léa Seydoux, and Norman Reedus.



There are more exciting creations to come from Kojima than just the Death Stranding sequel, too. His upcoming project OD, which he describes as "a bit risky" and "a game like no other," is being produced in collaboration with comedian and filmmaker Jordan Peele, and the Death Stranding movie, which Kojima states is "not just a direct translation of the game," is also underway, presenting a "universe that has never been seen before."

