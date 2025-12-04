Controversial anti-cheat software Denuvo is being removed from Hi-Fi Rush to "provide a more stable and efficient service environment," but Krafton's anti-tamper features remain

Krafton announces that it will remove Denuvo anti-cheat software from Hi-Fi Rush next year, but that its own anti-tampering measures will remain. Following Denuvo's removal from the PC version of the game, players will need to update Hi-Fi Rush in order to continue playing.

As a single-player game, people have often questioned why anti-cheat software was even present in Hi-Fi Rush though Krafton's statement appears to suggest that the inclusion of Denuvo was to deal with piracy. In the statement , the publisher puts an emphasis on how its own anti-tamper software will remain.

𝗛𝗶-𝗙𝗶 𝗥𝗨𝗦𝗛 𝗗𝗲𝗻𝘂𝘃𝗼 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻While a form of copy protection will remain in the game, Denuvo will be removed.PC players must install this update to continue playing after 07:00 (PST) on January 15, 2026 / 00:00 (KST) on January 16, 2026. The unpatched… pic.twitter.com/WACjNddYydDecember 4, 2025

"Please note that even after Denuvo is removed, the game’s own anti-tampering features will remain active and will not affect normal gameplay," the statement reads. "This adjustment is intended to provide a more stable and efficient service environment. We sincerely appreciate all players who continue to support the game through legitimate use."

The update will be launched on January 16, 2026, and PC players will be required to update their game after this patch is released. As support for Denuvo will end on this day, games that have not installed the new patch will no longer be able to be played.

PC gamers' war on anti-cheat software is a storied one. As these programs often read your computer's memory to see if external factors are trying to meddle with your game, it ends up slowing down your computer and lowering performance.

In general the removal of the anti-cheat software won't affect players too much, though it will mean that there will be one fewer piece of meddlesome software installed on your computer, so we're all for it.

Hi-Fi Rush is the perfect Saturday morning cartoon game for some whimsical '90s chaos, but the bassline isn't the heaviest thing about it.