Brain-breaking challenge run sees one player beat Silksong and Hollow Knight bosses at the same time on one controller: "I think it probably just gets harder from here on out"

It's really great that Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally out. It made sure that Team Cherry's Metroidvania series had double the chances to be added to the strange but important history of speedrunners playing two games at once.

Supernaturally talented players have, in the past, completed this sort of challenge run with games like Shadow of the Erdtree on PC and PS5, at the same time, or Dark Souls 3 on PC and PS5, at the same time, which are games many people can't even beat once, without any multitasking. But, spotted by PC Gamer, Silksong YouTuber HandowShandowed seems happy to once again prove the boundless capabilities of the gamer mind and not only annihilate bosses in the supremely difficult Silksong – but also toss them around it while simultaneously playing the original Hollow Knight.

Most recently, HandowShandowed took on Silksong's obnoxious Bell Beast and Hollow Knight's Massive Moss Charger mini-boss, which looks and moves a lot like the Bell Beast but… mossier. You can watch the double fight in the video below:

Bell Beast & Massive Moss Charger at the same time - YouTube Watch On

"I did not predict how bad having differently sized arenas like this is," HandowShandowed comments in their video's description. "In fact, if you couldn't already tell, I'm pretty... not good at the Bell Beast fight currently, but MMC is just easy enough of a boss that it didn't matter so much.

"I think it probably just gets harder from here on out," HandowShandowed continues, "so I'd do well to actually get good at Silksong's bosses before I venture into anything crazy like Trobbio + Grimm." Uh, I don't know, you seem pretty good to me.

I finally finished Silksong 100%, so now I'm positive: I like Hollow Knight more.