Among Us 3D introduces its brand-new zombified game mode

Now that's sus

Among Us 3D Appearing in FGS Live from GDC
(Image credit: Innersloth)

Among Us 3D just showed off the first look at a brand-new mode heading to the social deduction game phenomenon during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Live from GDC.

Tag mode puts a twist on the classic Among Us formula. Now, if you're caught, you won't be out of the game for good - instead, you'll be chewed up and spat out by The Infected - zombiefied crewmates that replace the normal's game mode's sussy Impostors.

In Tag Mode, it's all about being the last Crewmate standing, steering clear of the Infected for as long as possible, even as their ranks swell across the ship. The new trailer is our first look at gameplay of the new mode, which will be available across both the PC and VR versions of Among Us 3D.

After taking the world by storm, Among Us got a VR makeover, but that version of the game is now set to make its way to PC as well, allowing anyone to play whether or not they're sporting a fancy headset. There's no word on a release date for Among Us 3D yet, but it's coming soon to Steam.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

