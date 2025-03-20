Among Us 3D introduces its brand-new zombified game mode

Among Us 3D just showed off the first look at a brand-new mode heading to the social deduction game phenomenon during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Live from GDC.
Tag mode puts a twist on the classic Among Us formula. Now, if you're caught, you won't be out of the game for good - instead, you'll be chewed up and spat out by The Infected - zombiefied crewmates that replace the normal's game mode's sussy Impostors.
In Tag Mode, it's all about being the last Crewmate standing, steering clear of the Infected for as long as possible, even as their ranks swell across the ship. The new trailer is our first look at gameplay of the new mode, which will be available across both the PC and VR versions of Among Us 3D.
After taking the world by storm, Among Us got a VR makeover, but that version of the game is now set to make its way to PC as well, allowing anyone to play whether or not they're sporting a fancy headset. There's no word on a release date for Among Us 3D yet, but it's coming soon to Steam.
I'm GamesRadar's news editor, working with the team to deliver breaking news from across the industry. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
