This action game's Zelda dungeons and Persona-style friendships stole my heart last year, and it's coming to PlayStation next month

Dungeons of Hinterberg, a hidden action RPG gem that I absolutely loved from last year, is coming to PlayStation consoles very soon.

Some of you on Xbox and PC might have already discovered Dungeons of Hinterberg's charms, but if you've never laid eyes on its gorgeous comic book-esque art, the quick rundown is that it's essentially The Legend of Zelda meets Persona, as random as that might sound, and it's coming to PS4 and PS5 on March 13.

You play as a white-collar worker who escapes her corporate life and leaves for a slaycation in Hinterberg, a rural area where magic and magical dungeons mysteriously popped up out of nowhere - and, of course, the local government turned the whole situation into a money-printing tourist attraction.

Borrowing from Persona's in-game calendar, you spend the days monster-slaying and dungeon-crawling, before winding down for the evenings by going to the cinema, reading, buying gear, improving your social stats, or investing in your relationships with various characters that'll reward your blossoming friendship with, err, an upgraded health bar or a combo counter. God, I love how silly games can get.

The Zelda inspiration comes from the dungeons themselves. There are more than 25 of them spread across four beautiful biomes, and you can choose to tackle them in any order as long as you have the means (and the stats) to get to them. The dungeons are full of unique puzzles, tense combat, and constantly creative gimmicks. One biome might give you a magical skateboard, for example, while another lets you entrap enemies in a jelly block that you can also use for puzzle solving. So, if the lack of full-fat dungeons in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom left you feeling down, here's a more-than-solid alternative.

Alongside the new console port, the game's also getting a "new, secret episode" that I'm excited to check out. You can grab the game right now on PC (Steam), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Game Pass.

