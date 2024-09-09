The fantasy MMO that un-MMOed itself after the devs bought the rights back is relaunching as a co-op RPG with D&D show Critical Role on board

In a surprise turn of events, the action RPG Wayfinder is partnering with the Dungeons & Dragons podcast-turned-enterprise Critical Role for some upcoming cosmetic-only DLC - alongside the game's 1.0 release.This news comes from an announcement on the game's Steam forums, where the team dives into more about how this crossover came to be.

Originally announced - and launched in early access - as a free-to-play online-only multiplayer game, Wayfinder shifted to a single-player game with optional co-op after losing its publisher Digital Extremes earlier this year. It's been a rocky road to launch for developer Airship Syndicate, but this Critical Role collaboration could be a good sign of things to come. The Critical Role supporter pack will launch alongside Wayfinder's 1.0 release on October 21,2024.

The supporter pack will feature four character personas based off of the Vox Machina Critical Role campaign, a trinket mount and saddle, four character charms, 15 housing items, and 10 sprays for players to use. While most of the items included in the collaboration have not been shown, Airship Syndicate did reveal some early looks at some of the content, which you can see below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Airship Syndicate) (Image credit: Airship Syndicate) (Image credit: Airship Syndicate) (Image credit: Airship Syndicate)

Wayfinder does not have an in-game store so as "not to pressure players" into feeling like they have to spend money. Which means the Critical Role pack will be made available on the same digital storefront where you purchase the game - whether Steam or the PlayStation Store - for $19.99. So no need to purchase some made up in-game currency, you can just hand over your money directly, like an adult.

This also sounds like the first of many potential crossover packs for the game. Airship Syndicate CEO Joe Madureria says "If players love this Supporter Pack, we’d love to make more--with Critical Role, and other IP’s in the future!" Wayfinder has gone through quite a lot during its one year early access period, but it seems like the team has finally found their way.

