Path of Exile is running a one-month event with "whacky ideas that never quite made it off the brainstorm board" to keep you happy until the delayed expansion

Following last week's announcement that a new expansion for Path of Exile is being indefinitely delayed until Path of Exile 2 is in a more solid state, developer Grinding Gear Games has revealed a one-month event full of "whacky ideas" for PoE 1 players to enjoy.

Unfortunately, PoE development is on a hiatus so that the devs have more time to "fix the most severe deficiencies that PoE 2 has." Pre-production for the next major PoE expansion will be continuing, but don't expect it any time soon. There are plenty of crashes to fix as well as poor end-game balancing that needs to be improved.

To tide you over, there's a one-month event planned for PoE "that has some of our whacky ideas that never quite made it off the brainstorm board," a blog post reads. It sounds like you're in for some fun.

"What does Path of Exile 1 look like when the nineteen Ascendancy Classes you know and are familiar with are all of a sudden replaced by a different nineteen?" the blog asks. "What does Path of Exile 1 look like when you get to play a Witch and ascend to become a Harbinger? These are the questions our design team asked each other and in this event will provide you with some of our answers."

Fans were happy with the transparency provided by game director Jonathan Rogers last week, and seem to be glad PoE 1 isn't being completely forgotten. "Are we back?" asks one player in an all caps response to the blog post. Over on Twitter, one player writes , "Yo I'm so incredibly ready for this. Ascend as a HARBINGER?"

Right now, Grinding Gear Games hasn't confirmed when this event will start, but it promises that more details are coming soon.

