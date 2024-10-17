One of the hottest Steam Next Fest demos is a Nier-infused action RPG with plenty of souslike energy

AI isn't always spoken about in the most positive light, but this might just be one of those times that trend gets bucked - because we're talking about a new Nier-infused soulslike called AI Limit that's becoming a Steam Next Fest favorite.

The post-apocalyptic wasteland sci-fi action RPG has you play as Arrisa, an immortal known as 'Blader' in search of new life. And for good reason: civilization is on the verge of extinction and largely limited to the last city, Havenswell.

"After the sudden yet mysterious collapse of the artificial ecosystem, natural disasters and wars ensued, and civilization was wiped out. And in the centuries that followed, a strange substance known as the Mud spread everywhere, and monsters emerged," reads the Steam synopsis.

"You will step into the last city of mankind - Havenswell, exploring cold and damp sewers, layers of slums, sky city above the lake, etc., seeking the truth about the destruction of civilization in monster-infested ruins. Travel through wonders, face mysterious and deadly enemies, and put an end to an eerie and desperate history."

As a Blader, you're uniquely up to the task. You may look human, but you're a new life form created by mysterious tech who can typically respawn after death thanks to the presence of 'Branches.' We say 'typically', as those branches have been wiped out, and it's down to you to fix them, too.

If the dire straits of humanity and the presence of AI beings don't give you Nier vibes, then some of the action RPG's combat might. There are plenty of colorful attacks to dodge and weave between and multiple combinations of weapons and skills to try out.

AI Limit also plays the hits when it comes to a Soulslike game – from bonfire checkpoints in dungeons and Estus flasks to experience loss on death. As our senior staff writer Austin writes after playing the Steam Next Demo, it's Another One of Those, but in a good way! Plenty of others feel that way, too—going by the numbers, it's among the most popular soulslikes of Steam Next Fest so far. The demo is even on PS5 if you fancy checking it out.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The better news is that you can buy the full things fairly soon if you like what you see. Developer Sense Games hasn't thrown up an exact release date but plans to release the anime-infused soulslike this year.

After 13 years, this canceled pirate God of War-like is making a comeback and its Steam Next Fest demo is the right kind of bad to satisfy my PS3 nostalgia.